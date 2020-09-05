Letter, 9/6: Media bias hurts free press

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elizabeth Hughes states in her letter to the editor ("First Amendment deserves care," Aug. 28) that our founding fathers guaranteed the right to a free press in the First Amendment to the Constitution.

That is true, but our mainstream media isn't honoring that right by reporting the news in a biased manner. She also states that a free press is needed as a necessary check on government. That is also true, but it does not work that way if you slant your reporting to your biases.

To anyone who receives their news from more than one or two sources, it is obvious that our mainstream media cheers for the Democrats and jeers for the Republicans.

I am often amazed at the reporting of the president’s ratings and how low they are. How can they not be when every story that our media run is detrimental to his policies and actions? It is often said that Trump could cure cancer, and our media would report that he’s putting doctors out of work. That is not very far from the truth.