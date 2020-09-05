Letter, 9/6: Fortenberry must stand up

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since December, Donald Trump has known about the coronavirus. First, he chose to ignore it. Then he announced it was a hoax. Next he said “only five cases, 15 tops here in U.S.” Then, “It will go away with warmer weather.”

Then, he doubled down on the hoax theory. Next, he announced cures from injecting bleach to taking hydroxychloroquine. Now at the Republican National Convention, from the White House lawn, Trump and his followers said the virus is behind us.

Sadly, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's remarks from his Fort Report include “I am as eager as you are to fight past this COVID moment," a comment in step with Trump’s denial of the virus.

Until Fortenberry, Trump and the GOP recognize that the virus is real, aggressive testing is necessary and a vaccine to reduce or cure the virus needs to be developed, our economy will not move forward.

This past week during the RNC Trump rally, a New York Times reporter asked Trump what his plans were for the next four years if he is re-elected. Trump said:

"But so I think, I think it would be, I think it would be very, very, I think we'd have a very, very solid, we would continue what we're doing, we'd solidify what we've done, and we have other things on our plate that we want to get done."