Letter, 9/6: Fortenberry ad widens divide
Letter, 9/6: Fortenberry ad widens divide

Kate Bolz

Kate Bolz, Democratic candidate for Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, stands in the Nebraska Democratic Party offices in Lincoln. She faces Republican incumbent Jeff Fortenberry in November.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

I am deeply offended and disappointed that Rep. Jeff Fortenberry approves of the use of anti-Chinese propaganda to attack Kate Bolz.

The heightened level of violence in our society against nonwhite citizens is frightening. How is it acceptable to provoke more? Stick with the issues and quit with the manipulation tactics that fuel the flames of fear and division. Please.

Patricia Spitzer, Lincoln

