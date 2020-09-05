Letter, 9/6: Fortenberry ad widens divide

I am deeply offended and disappointed that Rep. Jeff Fortenberry approves of the use of anti-Chinese propaganda to attack Kate Bolz.
The heightened level of violence in our society against nonwhite citizens is frightening. How is it acceptable to provoke more? Stick with the issues and quit with the manipulation tactics that fuel the flames of fear and division. Please.
Patricia Spitzer, Lincoln
