Letter, 9/6: First district deserves better

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to add my two cents worth about Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. I went to his Lincoln office after writing him twice about my granddaughter’s need for healthcare but had received no response.

If the Affordable Care Act is overturned, Willa could lose her health insurance due to her pre-existing health condition, a rare genetic blood disorder. I was not even allowed to enter his office. I was told I did not have an appointment. I requested an appointment but wasn’t given one.

I was told to leave my phone number and I would be contacted for an appointment. That was over a year ago. Still waiting for my phone call.

If Willa loses her health care, her life is on the line. Congressman Fortenberry and his staff have shown absolutely no concern for what my granddaughter is faced with. Could her life be worth at least two minutes of the congressman’s time? Is this what he calls representing the First Congressional District? Certainly, we can do better.

Kate High, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0