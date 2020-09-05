Letter, 9/6: Bolz a victim of dirty politics

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I will be voting for Kate Bolz for Congress Nov. 3. She is a kind, decent and dedicated human being who will work for everyone, building on her service as a Nebraska state senator.

I cannot vote for Jeff Fortenberry. He has demonstrated time and again his fierce partisanship and take-no-prisoners approach to government.

When President Trump came to office in 2017, he immediately pushed for a huge tax cut that went mostly to the top 1%. Then he continued the Republican war against health care for low-income Americans. More money for the rich and no health care for those who really need help. We all watched it unfold, and we remember.

Fortenberry was a loyal soldier and followed Trump's lead.

A few weeks ago, Fortenberry had the gall to try to identify himself with John Lewis ("Lewis stood tall in Congress," Aug. 7). After backing Trump on every initiative to take away rights and government services for minorities, Fortenberry now tries to paint himself as a proud supporter of John Lewis and his legacy.