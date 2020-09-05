 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/6: Bolz a needed change for state
Letter, 9/6: Bolz a needed change for state

Kate Bolz

Kate Bolz, Democratic candidate for Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, stands in the Nebraska Democratic Party offices in Lincoln. She faces Republican incumbent Jeff Fortenberry in November.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

After his long career representing District 1 in the House of Representatives, Jeff Fortenberry could not have welcomed the challenge by a vibrant young woman named Kate Bolz for his seat.

Nevertheless, his choice to run a tacky television ad accusing her of pro-Chinese leanings is in poor taste. Also it is nonsense, and he knows it.

As a former assistant sergeant at arms in the Nebraska Legislature for 14 sessions, I had the honor to observe state Senator Bolz from the time she was a new senator and knew quickly that she was a person of unusually high quality, deserving of a future in higher elective office.

She is thoughtful and fair at all times, collaborative and bipartisan. Her remark about China was a fair statement. Don't we need to learn from both friends and foes? To think otherwise is to be close-minded. She is ready to learn in order to be sharper than our adversaries.

Kate Bolz would be an awesome congresswoman for Nebraska. I realize that Mr. Fortenberry thinks he has a life appointment, but I think it's time for a change. Kate Bolz can and should be that change.

Lois Dalton, Lincoln

