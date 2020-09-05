Letter, 9/6: Bolz a needed change for state

After his long career representing District 1 in the House of Representatives, Jeff Fortenberry could not have welcomed the challenge by a vibrant young woman named Kate Bolz for his seat.
Nevertheless, his choice to run a tacky television ad accusing her of pro-Chinese leanings is in poor taste. Also it is nonsense, and he knows it.
As a former assistant sergeant at arms in the Nebraska Legislature for 14 sessions, I had the honor to observe state Senator Bolz from the time she was a new senator and knew quickly that she was a person of unusually high quality, deserving of a future in higher elective office.
She is thoughtful and fair at all times, collaborative and bipartisan. Her remark about China was a fair statement. Don't we need to learn from both friends and foes? To think otherwise is to be close-minded. She is ready to learn in order to be sharper than our adversaries.
Kate Bolz would be an awesome congresswoman for Nebraska. I realize that Mr. Fortenberry thinks he has a life appointment, but I think it's time for a change. Kate Bolz can and should be that change.
Lois Dalton, Lincoln
