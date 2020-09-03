Letter, 9/4: Vote out enemies of Constitution

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump’s latest snake-oil prognostications alleging yet-to-occur wide-spread absentee-ballot voter fraud, for which, historically, no precedent or factual evidence exists, assaults the Constitution in two ways — by abridging the right to vote (Article 15.1), and by eroding Congress’ power to establish post offices (Article 1.8.7).

This brazen double assault, conducted to ensure an Election Day Trump win, is simply an act of cheating, which nearly the entire Republican congressional caucus, either through omission or commission, support.

Trump and those politicians, having sworn an oath upon taking office to protect the Constitution from enemies, foreign or domestic, have themselves become the very domestic enemies from whom they should be protecting us, an act raising political hypocrisy to stratospheric heights.

But this hypocrisy also clarifies the need now to remove at the ballot box all of those politicians. Reelecting them, or Trump, would be the equivalent of giving house keys to burglars to facilitate future burglaries. Not a very smart thing to do.

No, it’s time to sweep clean from office all down-ballot Republicans and Trump — time to start over, making our nation a truly representative democratic republic emphasizing equality and equity.