Letter, 9/4: Bolz will work for state

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s TV ad that criticizes state Sen. Kate Bolz is disingenuous and hypocritical in light of his own trip to China in 2016.

Fortenberry’s trip to China in 2016 cost approximately $16,000 and was paid for by the Aspen Institute. Kate Bolz informed me that Fortenberry did a Fort Report about it and then, for some reason, deleted it from his website.

Mr. Fortenberry’s dishonest ad is aimed at deflecting from his lack of accomplishments during his lengthy tenure in the House. I would urge everybody to vote for Kate Bolz, for a change.

Dennis Crawford, Lincoln

