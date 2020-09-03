 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/4: Bolz will work for state
Letter, 9/4: Bolz will work for state

Kate Bolz

Kate Bolz, Democratic candidate for Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, stands in the Nebraska Democratic Party offices in Lincoln. She faces Republican incumbent Jeff Fortenberry in November.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s TV ad that criticizes state Sen. Kate Bolz is disingenuous and hypocritical in light of his own trip to China in 2016.

Fortenberry’s trip to China in 2016 cost approximately $16,000 and was paid for by the Aspen Institute. Kate Bolz informed me that Fortenberry did a Fort Report about it and then, for some reason, deleted it from his website.

Mr. Fortenberry’s dishonest ad is aimed at deflecting from his lack of accomplishments during his lengthy tenure in the House. I would urge everybody to vote for Kate Bolz, for a change.

Dennis Crawford, Lincoln

