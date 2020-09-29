Letter, 9/30: Trump claims more than suspect

Mark Oswald claims that only Donald Trump has the knowledge to help the nation build back better again ("Trump can help nation rebuild," Sept. 18). More accurate statements would be:

Only Trump tells more in-your-face lies than anyone you know.

Only Trump bungled the COVID-19 crisis more than anyone thought possible. Again lying about it.

Only Trump has no remorse for all who died due to his incompetence handling the virus pandemic.

Only Trump thinks he knows more about science than the expert scientists.

Only Trump screwed up the economy due to the lack of a national program regarding the virus. The economy was good when Obama left office, despite what Trump says. If he had instituted a nationwide shutdown for several months while mandating the wearing of masks and social distancing, the worst of the pandemic may be behind us.

Only Trump hires, fires and replaces government officials and has had many indicted, found guilty or confessed guilt to committing crimes.