Letter, 9/30: Fortenberry failed on health care

My mother died from ALS. It’s a terrible disease, and I’d wish it on no one. However, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is disingenuous when he hopes to reap accolades for expanding possible unproven treatments against ALS as reported in the Journal Star ("Joining hands to fight ALS and the ticking clock," Sept. 20).

I say this because Fortenberry has repeatedly voted against the Affordable Health Care Act. As recently as May 2019, he voted against an act that would insure individuals are not disqualified from health insurance due to preexisting conditions. This vote is just one of scores to repeal or cut back access to healthcare.

Fortenberry has had 16 years to expand healthcare and has failed miserably. It’s time to give someone else an opportunity. Please vote for Kate Bolz.

Alison Larson, Lincoln

