Letter, 9/30: Fischer changes tune on high court

Should the Senate take up a Supreme Court appointment made in the last months of a Presidential term?
Perhaps we should heed what Senator Deb Fischer said four years ago in opposing that: “It is crucial for Nebraskans and all Americans to have a voice in the selection of the next person to serve a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court, an d there is precedent to do so. Therefore, I believe this position should not be filled until the election of a new president.”
Ed Kemble, Lincoln
