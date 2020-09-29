 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/30: Fischer changes tune on high court
Letter, 9/30: Fischer changes tune on high court

Sen. Deb Fischer

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.

Assumed office: Jan. 3, 2013

Next election: 2024

Should the Senate take up a Supreme Court appointment made in the last months of a Presidential term?

Perhaps we should heed what Senator Deb Fischer said four years ago in opposing that: “It is crucial for Nebraskans and all Americans to have a voice in the selection of the next person to serve a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court, an d there is precedent to do so. Therefore, I believe this position should not be filled until the election of a new president.”

Ed Kemble, Lincoln

