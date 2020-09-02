Letter, 9/3: Time to rethink our choices

Regarding LJS letter "Bad choices, dim future" (Aug. 23): So choices are vote against Biden or not voting?
Trump:
* has dangerous autocratic tendencies (firing inspectors general who might criticize him, hiring incompetents to run federal agencies with main criterion of personal loyalty, sending unidentified goons to clear peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrators, etc.).
* has puzzling Russian loyalty (damaging NATO alliance, a gift to his apparent boss Putin, took Putin's word over our own intelligence agencies regarding Russian meddling in our election, dismissed intelligence reports of Russian-ordered contract killing of American soldiers in Afghanistan as "hoax," etc.)
* failed as manager of the COVID-19 crisis, about which he refused early on to use emergency powers to ramp up production of needed medical supplies and prevent price gouging of states, claimed states should handle it. “We have it totally under control,” but he blamed Democratic governors. Current crude mortality rate (COVID deaths per million population) is a good indicator: for the European Union, about 295 per million; for Brazil, 525 per million; and for the U.S., 545 per million. And he's "doing a great job"? Contrast him with known politician Joe Biden, with proven service and loyalty to country as well as compassion for others.
We can agree that rioters and thieves should be held accountable, as should police who murder civilians or goons who attack peaceful demonstrators. Contrary to Republican mythology, their tax cuts don't pay for themselves but add to deficit. So that bit of cash you borrow from your grandkids, is it really worth it? You might want to rethink your choices!
Thomas Shores, Lincoln
