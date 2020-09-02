Letter, 9/3: Bolz will get things done

We have known Kate Bolz's family for 45 years, and we are thrilled to support her for Congress this year. Throughout those years, we’ve admired her wit, intellect and, most importantly, her passion for the people that she served through her job as a social worker or as a state senator.

When nothing can get done in Washington because of partisan politics, it's time we try something different and send someone to Congress who's humble, empathetic and can get things done on behalf of Nebraskans. That person is Kate Bolz, and we hope you'll join us in voting for her this year.