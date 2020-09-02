 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 9/3: Bolz will get things done
View Comments

Letter, 9/3: Bolz will get things done

{{featured_button_text}}
Kate Bolz

Kate Bolz, Democratic candidate for Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, stands in the Nebraska Democratic Party offices in Lincoln. She faces Republican incumbent Jeff Fortenberry in November.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

We have known Kate Bolz's family for 45 years, and we are thrilled to support her for Congress this year. Throughout those years, we’ve admired her wit, intellect and, most importantly, her passion for the people that she served through her job as a social worker or as a state senator.

When nothing can get done in Washington because of partisan politics, it's time we try something different and send someone to Congress who's humble, empathetic and can get things done on behalf of Nebraskans. That person is Kate Bolz, and we hope you'll join us in voting for her this year.

Tom and Carolyn Tipton, Palmyra

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News