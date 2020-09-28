Letter, 9/29: Time to expand number of justices

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Constitution is brief in its definition of the Supreme Court: The members serve for life, they harbor ultimate judicial power of the nation, and they shall be compensated for their services.

The number of members on the court is not specified. This is up to the discretion of Congress and the president. Nine justices is not a sacred number enshrined by the founders — it just is the number currently on the bench.

When one has power, they can use power. There is nothing stopping the powerful from using power as they see fit as long as the people whom they have power over allow the relationship to continue. If the Republican Party wishes to use power to jam through a Supreme Court appointee at warp speed, they can. Likewise, if the Democratic Party were to win the upcoming election, they should use their power to right that wrong.

The Supreme Court is an undemocratic institution. Travel to other nations on the globe, and it’d be a struggle to find one that vests so much law-making power in its courts. We allow an unrepresentative body of unelected justices who serve for life to define people’s rights, the scope of government and fundamental tenets of our society.