Letter, 9/29: Sasse, Fischer lacking integrity

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Integrity is the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles, or moral uprightness.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to fairness, equality and women's rights from the bench and beyond with principles, honor and fairness. Now our two senators will be faced with a decision that requires this same dedication and integrity to principles, honor and fairness.

When Justice Antonin Scalia passed in February of an election year (at that time, nine months from the election vs the current six weeks), the court seated eight jurists for the remainder of the year due to Sen. Mitch McConnell's decision to obstruct any nominee and a subsequent confirmation vote stating, "The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president."

So the question all citizens of Nebraska pose to Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer: Do you have the integrity to stand with principle, honor and fairness so that "we, the people" get a say, or is it just solely the "party"? Your actions and words have been clear, so we, the people, will get our say, at least with Senator Sasse, on Nov. 3.

Dan Hohensee, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0