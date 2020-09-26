 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/27: Yoakum listens and cares
Letter, 9/27: Yoakum listens and cares

I am writing to support Christa Yoakum for Lancaster County Commissioner. Elected officials need to actually serve the people they represent, and I have learned firsthand that Christa will do that.

When I reach out, she listens, makes it clear that she genuinely cares and tries to solve the problem. I also appreciate that she focuses on what’s good for the community, regardless of politics.

I’ve seen her meet with rural families to keep our kids safe and with people in the city to work through differences. She cares about people, not about partisanship. These are all characteristics of individuals we need in office and that’s why I’m supporting Christa Yoakum for county commissioner.

Dana Cotter, Ceresco

Christa Yoakum

