 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 9/27: We need Bolz in Washington
View Comments

Letter, 9/27: We need Bolz in Washington

{{featured_button_text}}

A key to getting things done in life, and especially as a political leader, is building strong relationships. I’ve known and worked with both Kate Bolz, who is running to represent us in Washington, and our current U.S. representative.

Kate impresses me with how easily and sincerely she develops relationships. The current U.S. representative only relates to people in his party and, as a result, he mostly votes to block things instead of seeking to move us ahead.

To be an effective U.S. representative, you need to reach out and work with everyone. Kate Bolz is a stellar example of working for those whom she has represented. I’ve watched her serve us as a Nebraska state senator, and I have been impressed over and over with her ability to accept and work with people to provide leadership that Nebraska has needed.

We need her in Washington to help mitigate the partisan dysfunction. A vote for Kate Bolz is a vote for someone who will develop the relationships necessary to truly represent us, all of us.

Randy Bretz, Lincoln

Kate Bolz

Bolz

 COURTESY PHOTO
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter, 9/25: Remember, then vote
Letters

Letter, 9/25: Remember, then vote

  • Updated

Election season is upon us. A lot has happened since Americans have had the opportunity to decide who will lead us. Our country is in turmoil …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News