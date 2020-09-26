Letter, 9/27: We need Bolz in Washington

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A key to getting things done in life, and especially as a political leader, is building strong relationships. I’ve known and worked with both Kate Bolz, who is running to represent us in Washington, and our current U.S. representative.

Kate impresses me with how easily and sincerely she develops relationships. The current U.S. representative only relates to people in his party and, as a result, he mostly votes to block things instead of seeking to move us ahead.

To be an effective U.S. representative, you need to reach out and work with everyone. Kate Bolz is a stellar example of working for those whom she has represented. I’ve watched her serve us as a Nebraska state senator, and I have been impressed over and over with her ability to accept and work with people to provide leadership that Nebraska has needed.

We need her in Washington to help mitigate the partisan dysfunction. A vote for Kate Bolz is a vote for someone who will develop the relationships necessary to truly represent us, all of us.

Randy Bretz, Lincoln

