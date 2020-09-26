 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 9/27: Vote no on gaming initiatives
View Comments

Letter, 9/27: Vote no on gaming initiatives

{{featured_button_text}}
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature

Gov. Pete Ricketts addresses the Legislature on July 24.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Gov. Pete Ricketts, by instrumenting the removal of the medical marijuana initiative off the November ballot has not only taken PTSD and pain relief for thousands of disabled veterans but all pain sufferers statewide. Furthermore, the lose of revenue for the state of Nebraska is staggering.

Initiatives 429, 430 and 431, will legalize gambling machines at horse race tracks. The type of machines are like the ones we already have with an estimated revenue of $50 million to $100 million annually. Do not think for one minute that the gambling initiatives, if approved, will compete with the real casinos in Iowa.

Although 70% of the annual race track revenue would go the state general fund, 25% would go to racetracks in or near South Sioux City, Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus that also would be able to conduct casino-type gambling.

In other words, the 87 remaining counties don't share the extra 25%. Legalized medical marijuana would have generated an estimated $500 million in revenue annually and be equally distributed in all Nebraska counties.

Tired of being Governor Ricketts' unwanted stepchildren? Vote no on Initiatives 429, 430 and 431.

Carl Munford, Columbus

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter, 9/25: Remember, then vote
Letters

Letter, 9/25: Remember, then vote

  • Updated

Election season is upon us. A lot has happened since Americans have had the opportunity to decide who will lead us. Our country is in turmoil …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News