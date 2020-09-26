Letter, 9/27: Vote no on gaming initiatives

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Pete Ricketts, by instrumenting the removal of the medical marijuana initiative off the November ballot has not only taken PTSD and pain relief for thousands of disabled veterans but all pain sufferers statewide. Furthermore, the lose of revenue for the state of Nebraska is staggering.

Initiatives 429, 430 and 431, will legalize gambling machines at horse race tracks. The type of machines are like the ones we already have with an estimated revenue of $50 million to $100 million annually. Do not think for one minute that the gambling initiatives, if approved, will compete with the real casinos in Iowa.

Although 70% of the annual race track revenue would go the state general fund, 25% would go to racetracks in or near South Sioux City, Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus that also would be able to conduct casino-type gambling.

In other words, the 87 remaining counties don't share the extra 25%. Legalized medical marijuana would have generated an estimated $500 million in revenue annually and be equally distributed in all Nebraska counties.

Tired of being Governor Ricketts' unwanted stepchildren? Vote no on Initiatives 429, 430 and 431.

Carl Munford, Columbus

