Letter, 9/27: Time to call it like it is

There is a joke among philosophers going around about three baseball umpires.

There was a pre-modern umpire, a modern umpire and a post-modern umpire.

The pre-modern umpire said, "I calls 'em like they is." The modern umpire declared, "I calls 'em like I sees 'em." But the loudmouthed post-modern umpire took a stentorian stand: "They ain't nothin' 'til I calls 'em."

Our politics today seems to be post-modernism gone to seed. Doubt everything, and you end up believing anything. Everyone becomes his or her own judge of the truth because you want it to be true, not because it is. There needs to be some common critical standards of truth.

We all need in these times a good B.S. detector. Schools should be working on this. Why are colleges and universities just limiting their pitch to STEM degrees? The liberal arts build critical thinking and social imagination. We should call it "steam." The "a" stands for liberal arts.

Jobs? I just read that Silicon Valley hires over 60% liberal arts majors. Cutting through misinformation and obscurity is what they are good at; engineers and techies not so much. The latter should spend time doing some philosophy majoring.