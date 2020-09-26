Letter, 9/27: Stark choice this election

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do you love American freedom, the American dream, the right to religious freedom, the right of free speech, the right to keep and bear arms, the right to protest peaceably, the right to assembly and speak your grievances, the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?

These very rights are guaranteed to every American citizen in our awesome United States Constitution and Bill of Rights. These rights are in real jeopardy in the upcoming 2020 election.

We have a stark choice. American freedom and a government of the people, by the people and for the people or a government of tyranny of Marxism, socialism and communism. I pray every citizen who loves America votes populist Republican (the party of the working man and woman) this election to save America for ourselves and our children.

May God bless America. Know God, know freedom. No God, no freedom.

Connie Wostrel, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0