 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 9/27: Stark choice this election
View Comments

Letter, 9/27: Stark choice this election

{{featured_button_text}}
Election logo 2020

Do you love American freedom, the American dream, the right to religious freedom, the right of free speech, the right to keep and bear arms, the right to protest peaceably, the right to assembly and speak your grievances, the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?

These very rights are guaranteed to every American citizen in our awesome United States Constitution and Bill of Rights. These rights are in real jeopardy in the upcoming 2020 election.

We have a stark choice. American freedom and a government of the people, by the people and for the people or a government of tyranny of Marxism, socialism and communism. I pray every citizen who loves America votes populist Republican (the party of the working man and woman) this election to save America for ourselves and our children.

May God bless America. Know God, know freedom. No God, no freedom.

Connie Wostrel, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter, 9/25: Remember, then vote
Letters

Letter, 9/25: Remember, then vote

  • Updated

Election season is upon us. A lot has happened since Americans have had the opportunity to decide who will lead us. Our country is in turmoil …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News