Letter, 9/27: Senators can't back hypocrisy

Eleven months before President Obama was to finish his term, Justice Scalia died, prompting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to say, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”

Now, with approximately four months, not 11, remaining in President Trump’s first term what will the “Republicans” do. Senator McConnell has already shown that he is very comfortable with hypocrisy, and he does wear it well.

Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse have made their decisions clear. Can these senators really look their children and grandchildren in the eyes, let alone their constituents and justify how hypocritical they are being ... or do they even care?

John Phillips, Raymond

