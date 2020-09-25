Letter, 9/27: Ricketts wrong on SNAP benefits

Fortenberry strong on health care
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is a leader in the House of Representatives on health care issues, and his relentless efforts to lower health insurance premiums for families across the state are greatly appreciated by members of the Nebraska Farm Bureau – the state’s largest agriculture organization.
Farm and ranch families have suffered the most under the Affordable Care Act, which has caused annual health insurance premiums to soar, in many cases to $25,000 to $35,000 per year. Congressman Fortenberry understands the financial and emotional toll these costs have inflicted on self-employed farm and ranch families and others who get their insurance from the individual market – not through employers’ plans. That is why he is doing something about it.
Congressman Fortenberry was there to help Nebraska Farm Bureau create an association health plan for our farm and ranch members. His support and work to cut bureaucratic red tape helped us launch an association health plan in 2019 that lowered health insurance premiums for farm and ranch families on average by 25%.
He has proven to be a champion for protecting health care coverage for Americans, seeking innovative solutions to keep premiums and costs down while still providing quality health insurance coverage. He knows that more government control in health care will only drive prices and premiums higher for many families, including farm and ranch families in Nebraska.
Nebraska families need health care coverage protection and lower premiums. That is why we need to re-elect Congressman Jeff Fortenberry. It is also one of the many reasons the Nebraska Farm Bureau PAC designated him as a “Friend of Agriculture” and why we ask voters to join our farm and ranch member families in supporting Jeff Fortenberry in this year’s election.
Steve Nelson, Axtell
President, Nebraska Farm Bureau
Ricketts wrong on SNAP benefits
Gov. Pete Ricketts is wrong. We are not, as he says, “getting back to a more normal life.” It might look different from the Governor’s Mansion or to a billionaire family. I guess everyone has their “normal.”
But some people with low incomes have seen their food costs rise over 75%. Feeding America expects a 16% to 17% increase in food insecurity in Nebraska this year and a 24% to 26% increase in food insecurity for children in Nebraska.
Heck, even my middle-income household has seen the grocery bill rise significantly with the pandemic. What is the “normal” that Governor Ricketts sees from his high and mighty tower?
Nebraska is the only state in the union that will not extend the emergency SNAP (food stamps) allotment. That is not right. That is shameful. Our tourism motto is correct, “Nebraska is not for everyone.” I will add: especially if you are poor.
Tim Shaw, Lincoln
Ethnic studies part of solution
Too bad that neither George Will (“Progressives inflict progress,” Sept. 17) nor Donald Trump has ever taken an ethnic studies class. These are not “grievance studies.” “Teaching individuals how, as opposed to what, to think” involves giving individuals the full gamut of materials to think about.
In my 41 years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, I taught ethnic studies courses, as well as ethnic materials in “regular” classes. I supported ethnic studies as a required field in general education, along with basic numeracy, literacy and laboratory sciences.
Living in Lincoln and asking students to read President Lincoln’s papers as he struggled simultaneously with the Emancipation Proclamation and the “need” to hang 38 Santee Dakota men — priceless! Reading Charles W. Chesnutt’s “The Marrow of Tradition,” a 1901 novel by one of America’s first Black novelists, based on an actual white supremacist coup in North Carolina — wow! Although some students complained that my classes were anti-white, those were outnumbered about 20 to one by some version of “This class opened my eyes ...”
White fragility is mostly white ignorance. If people know the terror as well as the courage of American history, they can talk about racism without personal shame or avoidance. Or we can continue injustice and killing in the streets. I prefer ethnic studies.
Fran Kaye, Lincoln
We need Bolz in Washington
A key to getting things done in life, and especially as a political leader, is building strong relationships. I’ve known and worked with both Kate Bolz, who is running to represent us in Washington, and our current U.S. representative.
Kate impresses me with how easily and sincerely she develops relationships. The current U.S. representative only relates to people in his party and, as a result, he mostly votes to block things instead of seeking to move us ahead.
To be an effective U.S. representative, you need to reach out and work with everyone. Kate Bolz is a stellar example of working for those whom she has represented. I’ve watched her serve us as a Nebraska state senator, and I have been impressed over and over with her ability to accept and work with people to provide leadership that Nebraska has needed.
We need her in Washington to help mitigate the partisan dysfunction. A vote for Kate Bolz is a vote for someone who will develop the relationships necessary to truly represent us, all of us.
Randy Bretz, Lincoln
