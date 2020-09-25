Letter, 9/27: Ricketts wrong on SNAP benefits

Nebraska families need health care coverage protection and lower premiums. That is why we need to re-elect Congressman Jeff Fortenberry. It is also one of the many reasons the Nebraska Farm Bureau PAC designated him as a “Friend of Agriculture” and why we ask voters to join our farm and ranch member families in supporting Jeff Fortenberry in this year’s election.

Steve Nelson, Axtell

President, Nebraska Farm Bureau

Ricketts wrong on SNAP benefits

Gov. Pete Ricketts is wrong. We are not, as he says, “getting back to a more normal life.” It might look different from the Governor’s Mansion or to a billionaire family. I guess everyone has their “normal.”

But some people with low incomes have seen their food costs rise over 75%. Feeding America expects a 16% to 17% increase in food insecurity in Nebraska this year and a 24% to 26% increase in food insecurity for children in Nebraska.

Heck, even my middle-income household has seen the grocery bill rise significantly with the pandemic. What is the “normal” that Governor Ricketts sees from his high and mighty tower?