Letter, 9/27: Ricketts wrong on SNAP benefits

Gov. Pete Ricketts is wrong. We are not, as he says, "getting back to a more normal life." It might look different from the Governor's Mansion or to a billionaire family. I guess everyone has their "normal."

But some people with low incomes have seen their food costs rise over 75%. Feeding America expects a 16% to 17% increase in food insecurity in Nebraska this year and a 24% to 26% increase in food insecurity for children in Nebraska.

Heck, even my middle-income household has seen the grocery bill rise significantly with the pandemic. What is the "normal" that Governor Ricketts sees from his high and mighty tower?

Nebraska is the only state in the union that will not extend the emergency SNAP (food stamps) allotment. That is not right. That is shameful. Our tourism motto is correct, "Nebraska is not for everyone." I will add: especially if you are poor.

Tim Shaw, Lincoln