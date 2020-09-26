Letter, 9/27: Redistricting a key issue

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is a path to fair redistricting in Nebraska, but it is dependent upon involvement of the voters in the state.

Elected positions subject to redistricting include congressional representatives, state legislators, Nebraska Supreme Court judges, members of the State Board of Education, the University of Nebraska Regents and members of the Public Service Commission. The current redistricting process is governed by ordinary statute: a committee of Nebraska legislators selected by the Legislature’s Executive Board prepares district lines. A simple legislative majority, subject to gubernatorial veto, is needed to approve the redistricting plan.

The math associated with redistricting is straightforward: in 2010, roughly 36,000 people per district with the requirement that districts be contiguous, compact and kept to county boundaries when practicable. The political process to make this happen is not always straightforward.

It is critical that everyone in Nebraska go to 2020census.gov to be counted. Then ask your family and friends to do the same before Sept. 30. An accurate count of Nebraskans means funding is sent where it's needed and voting districts reflect your community.