Letter, 9/27: Raikes understands people, region
Letter, 9/27: Raikes understands people, region

We support the election of Helen Raikes, candidate for the state Legislature in District 23. Rarely has a more qualified, exceptional individual been on the ballot for our district.

Helen Raikes' priorities are meaningful property tax relief, quality and equitable education and thriving rural communities.

The Raikes family has been farming in rural Ashland for over 100 years and operates Raikes Beef in downtown Ashland. Helen understands the burden that high property taxes have placed on farmers. She will represent us well.

As a retired professor of early childhood education at the University of Nebraska she has shown her passion for education and the well being of families.

Her common-sense, thoughtful approach to problem solving will address the challenges we face in Saunders, Colfax and Butler counties and across the state. We need her independent voice in the unicameral.

Let's elect Helen Raikes.

Bill and Marcia Pearson, Ceresco

Helen Raikes

Helen Raikes of rural Ashland, District 23 legislative candidate.

 COURTESY PHOTO
