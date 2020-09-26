Letter, 9/27: Masks a sign of respect

Most of us matter-of-factly wear our masks and comply with the mask mandate. We don’t question “our freedom” anymore than why we carry a driver’s license or need a member card when we use an ATM.

Unfortunately, there are a few who rebel against the mask requirement — the requirement to protect those around us from the virus. Their refusal puts us all in danger — how inconsiderate can they be? Inconsiderate of spreading this deadly virus. Just because they imagine their freedom is being lost by complying.