Letter, 9/27: Masks a sign of respect

Most of us matter-of-factly wear our masks and comply with the mask mandate. We don’t question “our freedom” anymore than why we carry a driver’s license or need a member card when we use an ATM.
Unfortunately, there are a few who rebel against the mask requirement — the requirement to protect those around us from the virus. Their refusal puts us all in danger — how inconsiderate can they be? Inconsiderate of spreading this deadly virus. Just because they imagine their freedom is being lost by complying.
America is better when we all respect the health and safety of those around us. Wear your mask!
Loyal Park, Lincoln
