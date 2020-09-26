 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/27: Masks a sign of respect
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

Most of us matter-of-factly wear our masks and comply with the mask mandate. We don’t question “our freedom” anymore than why we carry a driver’s license or need a member card when we use an ATM.

Unfortunately, there are a few who rebel against the mask requirement — the requirement to protect those around us from the virus. Their refusal puts us all in danger — how inconsiderate can they be? Inconsiderate of spreading this deadly virus. Just because they imagine their freedom is being lost by complying.

America is better when we all respect the health and safety of those around us. Wear your mask!

Loyal Park, Lincoln

Concerned about COVID-19?

