Letter, 9/27: Fortenberry strong on health care

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is a leader in the House of Representatives on health care issues, and his relentless efforts to lower health insurance premiums for families across the state are greatly appreciated by members of the Nebraska Farm Bureau – the state’s largest agriculture organization.

Farm and ranch families have suffered the most under the Affordable Care Act, which has caused annual health insurance premiums to soar, in many cases to $25,000 to $35,000 per year. Congressman Fortenberry understands the financial and emotional toll these costs have inflicted on self-employed farm and ranch families and others who get their insurance from the individual market – not through employers’ plans. That is why he is doing something about it.

Congressman Fortenberry was there to help Nebraska Farm Bureau create an association health plan for our farm and ranch members. His support and work to cut bureaucratic red tape helped us launch an association health plan in 2019 that lowered health insurance premiums for farm and ranch families on average by 25%.