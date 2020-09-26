Letter, 9/27: Ethnic studies part of solution

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Too bad that neither George Will (“Progressives inflict progress,” Sept. 17) nor Donald Trump has ever taken an ethnic studies class. These are not “grievance studies.” “Teaching individuals how, as opposed to what, to think” involves giving individuals the full gamut of materials to think about.

In my 41 years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, I taught ethnic studies courses, as well as ethnic materials in “regular” classes. I supported ethnic studies as a required field in general education, along with basic numeracy, literacy and laboratory sciences.

Living in Lincoln and asking students to read President Lincoln’s papers as he struggled simultaneously with the Emancipation Proclamation and the “need” to hang 38 Santee Dakota men — priceless! Reading Charles W. Chesnutt’s "The Marrow of Tradition," a 1901 novel by one of America’s first Black novelists, based on an actual white supremacist coup in North Carolina — wow! Although some students complained that my classes were anti-white, those were outnumbered about 20 to one by some version of “This class opened my eyes ...”