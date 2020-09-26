 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/27: Don't forget Typhoid Mary
Letter, 9/27: Don't forget Typhoid Mary

I'm glad Scott Hoffman (“Sturgis survivor speaks out,” Sept. 16) had "one hell of a time" in Sturgis. Scott, did you self quarantine for 14 days after returning home? Having one negative COVID test does not mean you did not infect others.

Do you remember the story of Typhoid Mary? She was never sick but infected 51 people and three died. The reason this virus is so dangerous is that not everyone shows symptoms. You played Russian roulette with your life and the life of others!

Barbara M. Griffith, Hickman

