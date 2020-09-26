 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/27: Defacing CDC website dangerous
Letter, 9/27: Defacing CDC website dangerous

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

I am a physician trained in pediatrics and epidemiology. I am a past director of the Nebraska Department of Health. For more than 20 years, I helped to train Nebraska case workers to do the important work of protecting children who are in foster care.

In all of these roles, I relied on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control over and over. The recent quote from a past director of the CDC, Dr. Thomas Frieden, deserves to be widely noticed. He recently said, “HHS and the White House writing scientifically inaccurate statements such as ‘don’t test all contacts’ on CDC’s website is like someone vandalizing a national monument with graffiti.”

The credibility of the CDC is truly a national treasure. Recent White House action to deface the CDC website with unscientific advice is dangerous and disgraceful. Graffiti is an apt metaphor, but this graffiti may well cost lives and must be stopped.

Gregg F. Wright, Lincoln

