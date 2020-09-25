Letter, 9/27: 4 questions to a better life

Four questions to a better life
As a member of the Chadron Rotary Club, I have been exposed to the Rotary 4-Way Test. I don’t think anyone would object to any of the criteria as stated. The difficulty is in the implementation of each step.
Is it the truth? Truth is based on primary sources, good research and unbiased interpretation of good data. Social media, gossip, personal/group beliefs and one or a few occurrences do not constitute truth. Determining truth is hard work and takes time. To make matters more complicated, we often don’t know the truth and need to admit ignorance.
Is it fair to all concerned? We have to accept that all people should be treated with equal respect irrespective of race, color, creed or wealth. In addition, all people need equal opportunity to health, responsible freedom and development of their potential in life.
Will it build good will and better friendships? All citizens need to judge their actions in regard to how they would feel if they were the individuals whom their actions impacted.
Will it be beneficial to all concerned? It is important to be fair and transparent in our dealings with each other and in the governance of our communities and nation. This makes democracies sometimes “messy and cumbersome,” but also the best form of decision-making and government.
Can we agree on these four steps?
Roger Wess, Chadron
Defacing CDC website dangerous
I am a physician trained in pediatrics and epidemiology. I am a past director of the Nebraska Department of Health. For more than 20 years, I helped to train Nebraska case workers to do the important work of protecting children who are in foster care.
In all of these roles, I relied on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control over and over. The recent quote from a past director of the CDC, Dr. Thomas Frieden, deserves to be widely noticed. He recently said, “HHS and the White House writing scientifically inaccurate statements such as ‘don’t test all contacts’ on CDC’s website is like someone vandalizing a national monument with graffiti.”
The credibility of the CDC is truly a national treasure. Recent White House action to deface the CDC website with unscientific advice is dangerous and disgraceful. Graffiti is an apt metaphor, but this graffiti may well cost lives and must be stopped.
Gregg F. Wright, Lincoln
Time to call it like it is
There is a joke among philosophers going around about three baseball umpires.
There was a pre-modern umpire, a modern umpire and a post-modern umpire.
The pre-modern umpire said, “I calls ‘em like they is.” The modern umpire declared, “I calls ‘em like I sees ‘em.” But the loudmouthed post-modern umpire took a stentorian stand: “They ain’t nothin’ ‘til I calls ‘em.”
Our politics today seems to be post-modernism gone to seed. Doubt everything, and you end up believing anything. Everyone becomes his or her own judge of the truth because you want it to be true, not because it is. There needs to be some common critical standards of truth.
We all need in these times a good B.S. detector. Schools should be working on this. Why are colleges and universities just limiting their pitch to STEM degrees? The liberal arts build critical thinking and social imagination. We should call it “steam.” The “a” stands for liberal arts.
Jobs? I just read that Silicon Valley hires over 60% liberal arts majors. Cutting through misinformation and obscurity is what they are good at; engineers and techies not so much. The latter should spend time doing some philosophy majoring.
Not all education is about making more money. For instance, defending journalistic standards of integrity, like fact-checking, seems to have gone by the wayside in many “news” media or even attacked for exposing disinformation. “Callin ‘em like they is” should be our primary protection of our democracy. Let the chips fall where they may, I say.
David McCreary, Lincoln
Redistricting a key issue
There is a path to fair redistricting in Nebraska, but it is dependent upon involvement of the voters in the state.
Elected positions subject to redistricting include congressional representatives, state legislators, Nebraska Supreme Court judges, members of the State Board of Education, the University of Nebraska Regents and members of the Public Service Commission. The current redistricting process is governed by ordinary statute: a committee of Nebraska legislators selected by the Legislature’s Executive Board prepares district lines. A simple legislative majority, subject to gubernatorial veto, is needed to approve the redistricting plan.
The math associated with redistricting is straightforward: in 2010, roughly 36,000 people per district with the requirement that districts be contiguous, compact and kept to county boundaries when practicable. The political process to make this happen is not always straightforward.
It is critical that everyone in Nebraska go to 2020census.gov to be counted. Then ask your family and friends to do the same before Sept. 30. An accurate count of Nebraskans means funding is sent where it’s needed and voting districts reflect your community.
When meeting with candidates who are running for legislature this November, ask them about redistricting. Emphasize that it is critical to protect the redistricting process from domination of one political party, gerrymandering and secrecy. Ask about the creation of statutory protections against these practices.
To date, 17 states have adopted nonpartisan or bipartisan independent redistricting commissions to strengthen community input, increase transparency and prevent partisan gerrymandering. The League of Women Voters believes that responsibility for fair redistricting should be vested in this type of commission.
The future of Nebraska is in your hands. Help assure that redistricting is fair and transparent.
Sheri St. Clair, Lincoln
League of Women Voters
Stark choice this election
Do you love American freedom, the American dream, the right to religious freedom, the right of free speech, the right to keep and bear arms, the right to protest peaceably, the right to assembly and speak your grievances, the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?
These very rights are guaranteed to every American citizen in our awesome United States Constitution and Bill of Rights. These rights are in real jeopardy in the upcoming 2020 election.
We have a stark choice. American freedom and a government of the people, by the people and for the people or a government of tyranny of Marxism, socialism and communism. I pray every citizen who loves America votes populist Republican (the party of the working man and woman) this election to save America for ourselves and our children.
May God bless America. Know God, know freedom. No God, no freedom.
Connie Wostrel, Lincoln
Don’t forget Typhoid Mary
I’m glad Scott Hoffman (“Sturgis survivor speaks out,” Sept. 16) had “one hell of a time” in Sturgis. Scott, did you self quarantine for 14 days after returning home? Having one negative COVID test does not mean you did not infect others.
Do you remember the story of Typhoid Mary? She was never sick but infected 51 people and three died. The reason this virus is so dangerous is that not everyone shows symptoms. You played Russian roulette with your life and the life of others!
Barbara M. Griffith,
Hickman
Senators can’t back hypocrisy
Eleven months before President Obama was to finish his term, Justice Scalia died, prompting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to say, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”
Now, with approximately four months, not 11, remaining in President Trump’s first term what will the “Republicans” do. Senator McConnell has already shown that he is very comfortable with hypocrisy, and he does wear it well.
Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse have made their decisions clear. Can these senators really look their children and grandchildren in the eyes, let alone their constituents and justify how hypocritical they are being ... or do they even care?
John Phillips, Raymond
Vote no on gaming initiatives
Gov. Pete Ricketts, by instrumenting the removal of the medical marijuana initiative off the November ballot has not only taken PTSD and pain relief for thousands of disabled veterans but all pain sufferers statewide. Furthermore, the lose of revenue for the state of Nebraska is staggering.
Initiatives 429, 430 and 431, will legalize gambling machines at horse race tracks. The type of machines are like the ones we already have with an estimated revenue of $50 million to $100 million annually. Do not think for one minute that the gambling initiatives, if approved, will compete with the real casinos in Iowa.
Although 70% of the annual race track revenue would go the state general fund, 25% would go to racetracks in or near South Sioux City, Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus that also would be able to conduct casino-type gambling.
In other words, the 87 remaining counties don’t share the extra 25%. Legalized medical marijuana would have generated an estimated $500 million in revenue annually and be equally distributed in all Nebraska counties.
Tired of being Governor Ricketts’ unwanted stepchildren? Vote no on Initiatives 429, 430 and 431.
Carl Munford, Columbus
Yoakum listens and cares
I am writing to support Christa Yoakum for Lancaster County Commissioner. Elected officials need to actually serve the people they represent, and I have learned firsthand that Christa will do that.
When I reach out, she listens, makes it clear that she genuinely cares and tries to solve the problem. I also appreciate that she focuses on what’s good for the community, regardless of politics.
I’ve seen her meet with rural families to keep our kids safe and with people in the city to work through differences. She cares about people, not about partisanship. These are all characteristics of individuals we need in office and that’s why I’m supporting Christa Yoakum for county commissioner.
Dana Cotter, Ceresco
