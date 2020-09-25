Letter, 9/27: 4 questions to a better life

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four questions to a better life

As a member of the Chadron Rotary Club, I have been exposed to the Rotary 4-Way Test. I don’t think anyone would object to any of the criteria as stated. The difficulty is in the implementation of each step.

Is it the truth? Truth is based on primary sources, good research and unbiased interpretation of good data. Social media, gossip, personal/group beliefs and one or a few occurrences do not constitute truth. Determining truth is hard work and takes time. To make matters more complicated, we often don’t know the truth and need to admit ignorance.

Is it fair to all concerned? We have to accept that all people should be treated with equal respect irrespective of race, color, creed or wealth. In addition, all people need equal opportunity to health, responsible freedom and development of their potential in life.

Will it build good will and better friendships? All citizens need to judge their actions in regard to how they would feel if they were the individuals whom their actions impacted.