 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 9/27: 4 questions to a better life
View Comments

Letter, 9/27: 4 questions to a better life

{{featured_button_text}}
American flag at Nebraska game, 2015

An American flag waves during the national anthem at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 5, 2015.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

As a member of the Chadron Rotary Club, I have been exposed to the Rotary 4-Way Test. I don’t think anyone would object to any of the criteria as stated. The difficulty is in the implementation of each step.

Is it the truth? Truth is based on primary sources, good research and unbiased interpretation of good data. Social media, gossip, personal/group beliefs and one or a few occurrences do not constitute truth. Determining truth is hard work and takes time. To make matters more complicated, we often don’t know the truth and need to admit ignorance.

Is it fair to all concerned? We have to accept that all people should be treated with equal respect irrespective of race, color, creed or wealth. In addition, all people need equal opportunity to health, responsible freedom and development of their potential in life.

Will it build good will and better friendships? All citizens need to judge their actions in regard to how they would feel if they were the individuals whom their actions impacted.

Will it be beneficial to all concerned? It is important to be fair and transparent in our dealings with each other and in the governance of our communities and nation. This makes democracies sometimes “messy and cumbersome,” but also the best form of decision-making and government.

Can we agree on these four steps?

Roger Wess, Chadron

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter, 9/25: Remember, then vote
Letters

Letter, 9/25: Remember, then vote

  • Updated

Election season is upon us. A lot has happened since Americans have had the opportunity to decide who will lead us. Our country is in turmoil …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News