Letter, 9/25: Remember, then vote

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Election season is upon us. A lot has happened since Americans have had the opportunity to decide who will lead us. Our country is in turmoil right now -- pandemic, unemployment, economic and racial conflicts, climate change disasters.

Four years ago, Donald Trump was given the opportunity to lead our country. His talk, tweets and behaviors have not improved America. As you vote -- and you must vote -- please remember the things you have heard and seen over the past four years.

To jog your memory, I'd like to share just a few disturbing things I've heard and seen.

Things like, "There's fine people on both sides" in Charlottesville, when one side was torch-carrying white supremacists. Or "Black Lives Matter protesters are thugs who should be shot."

Things like, "The virus is a hoax, it's just like the regular flu." Now we've heard him say, "It's deadlier than even a strenuous flu." And "maybe we could try injecting disinfectant."

You need to be worried about "migrant caravans." And his family separation policy. Remember photos of children in cages.

Military casualties are "losers and suckers." Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers? No comment.