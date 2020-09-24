 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/25: Remember, then vote
Election 2020 Trump

President Donald Trump speaks Saturday at a rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev.

 Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

Election season is upon us. A lot has happened since Americans have had the opportunity to decide who will lead us. Our country is in turmoil right now -- pandemic, unemployment, economic and racial conflicts, climate change disasters.

Four years ago, Donald Trump was given the opportunity to lead our country. His talk, tweets and behaviors have not improved America. As you vote -- and you must vote -- please remember the things you have heard and seen over the past four years.

To jog your memory, I'd like to share just a few disturbing things I've heard and seen.

Things like, "There's fine people on both sides" in Charlottesville, when one side was torch-carrying white supremacists. Or "Black Lives Matter protesters are thugs who should be shot."

Things like, "The virus is a hoax, it's just like the regular flu." Now we've heard him say, "It's deadlier than even a strenuous flu." And "maybe we could try injecting disinfectant."

You need to be worried about "migrant caravans." And his family separation policy. Remember photos of children in cages.

Military casualties are "losers and suckers." Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers? No comment.

Tax cuts for the rich. Attempts to end the Affordable Care Act.

We've all seen and heard these things and much, much more. When you go to vote, please remember.

Mickey Seefeld, Lincoln

