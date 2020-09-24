Letter, 9/25: No more excuses on overcrowding

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am appalled that the overcrowding issue in Nebraska's prisons is no longer a problem for our state's government officials.

As I recall, the Department of Corrections had been given five years to correct the problem. Well, the five years has come and gone, and the overcrowding remains. Nothing has been done to alleviate the problem.

Now COVID-19 has now been introduced into the equation.

Inmates in Nebraska are people. They have families who care about them.

What is happening to keep them healthy in a prison that is overrun with people on top of people?

Gov. Pete Ricketts, Director Scott Frakes and the Legislature need to be held accountable. They have taken no real action in five years to alleviate the problem, and there are no answers for the near future. COVID-19 deaths are unavoidable under the present conditions.

As Nebraskans, we need to demand the state take immediate action to remedy the overcrowded, unsafe and inhumane conditions in our prisons. No more time, no more excuses.

Laurie Petracek, Lincoln

