Letter, 9/24: Voting for future of democracy

For the last 231 years, America has been traveling along the road of democracy. Now we are coming to a fork in the road determining if we want to continue on the road to freedom and democracy or do we wish to take the less traveled and bumpy road of George III with an autocratic lack of freedom and independence?

We come to that fork in the road on Nov. 3. Regardless of which fork we take, it will be a troublesome decision, but if we choose the road to freedom and democracy we should be rewarded. It has been predicted that no democracy can exist for long, since they never have, but with the right decision perhaps we can prove them wrong.

When you sit down with your ballot, make the decision as to which fork you want to take. Good luck to us all!

Bob Hardy, Lincoln

