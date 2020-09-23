Letter, 9/24: Ruling stifles will of the people

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just like Congress has its "Squad," it appears Nebraska has its own. I'm speaking of our governor, attorney general, chief justice and the Lancaster County sheriff.

The petition to legalize legal marijuana was well on its way to the ballot, with close to 200,000 signatures, when less than 48 hours before the ballot deadline, Sheriff Terry Wagner felt the need to make a challenge to Chief Justice Mike Heavican.

The will of the people to legalize medical marijuana would have provided help for both young and old people with chronic and debilitating medical issues. The petition would have very likely become law had our governor, AG and sheriff let the citizens of Nebraska decide for ourselves.

One question that never gets an answer from "The Squad" is, "If medical marijuana is so dangerous, why haven't the 33 states and District of Columbia that have legalized medical marijuana repealed their law?"

Then, well over half the states are either more intelligent than Nebraska or are putting lives at risk.

The taxes that come with the sales certainly are a bonus but not nearly as important as the relief that could be available.