Letter, 9/23: TV ad violates Legion constitution

Have you seen the Jeff Fortenberry ad with the farmer in an American Legion hat? Do you know that the American Legion Constitution forbids use of the American Legion uniform or emblem in any political ad?

Apparently, Congressman Fortenberry didn't even bother to check to see if that was appropriate. He is too busy being patriotic! It took me less than 2 minutes to research the American Legion policy on political endorsements. I have contacted the Nebraska American Legion office. They have told me they are aware, did not approve this and have contacted the congressman's office and their national office registering their concern.

In the past week after contacting the Nebraska American Legion, I have seen the ad on television at least six times. It is pretty obvious that Mr. Fortenberry doesn't care about following any rules or even about getting permission to use the uniform of the American Legion in his ads.

Not only is this a negative ad, it is an insult to a great organization to make us think they endorse him. They do not! Shame on Mr. Fortenberry and shame on the farmer in the ad who, if he is a member, should know the hat places him in uniform and that is against the constitution of his organization. At the end, Mr. Fortenberry says that he "approves this message."

It's time for a change in Washington!

Arlyn Uhrmacher, Lincoln

