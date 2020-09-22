 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 9/23: Sturgis survivor missed the point
View Comments

Letter, 9/23: Sturgis survivor missed the point

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Sturgis

People congregate at One-Eyed Jack's Saloon on Aug. 7 during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota.

 Stephen Groves, Associated Press

A local motorcyclist who attended the annual Sturgis Russian Roulette Games bragged that he survived without a mask (“Sturgis survivor speaks out,” Sept. 16).

Only by “exchanging bodily fluids and slobbering all over each other” can the virus be transmitted, he said.

Wrong! Incredibly naïve, dangerously wrong.

Without protection from a mask, and whether outdoors or indoors, whenever you speak, breathe, sneeze, cough or clear your throat, you are expelling bodily fluids in the form of a nearly invisible vapor.

Theses tiny water droplets drift around you as you move. When you are close to others, those people can inhale your droplets, and you, in turn, can draw theirs into your lungs.

Many people, including the survivor, believe they are safe from viral peril because they are outdoors. Also wrong.

Sometimes, a windy day outdoors may serve to distribute these vapor droplets more efficiently among a crowd.

The fact is, the COVID-19 virus, being a respiratory type, might (emphasis on “might”) be less dangerous to swallow than to inhale. Scientists are still working to discover more on that.

Bob Copperstone, Wahoo

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News