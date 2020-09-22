Letter, 9/23: Sturgis survivor missed the point

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A local motorcyclist who attended the annual Sturgis Russian Roulette Games bragged that he survived without a mask (“Sturgis survivor speaks out,” Sept. 16).

Only by “exchanging bodily fluids and slobbering all over each other” can the virus be transmitted, he said.

Wrong! Incredibly naïve, dangerously wrong.

Without protection from a mask, and whether outdoors or indoors, whenever you speak, breathe, sneeze, cough or clear your throat, you are expelling bodily fluids in the form of a nearly invisible vapor.

Theses tiny water droplets drift around you as you move. When you are close to others, those people can inhale your droplets, and you, in turn, can draw theirs into your lungs.

Many people, including the survivor, believe they are safe from viral peril because they are outdoors. Also wrong.

Sometimes, a windy day outdoors may serve to distribute these vapor droplets more efficiently among a crowd.