Letter, 9/23: State GOP should stay out race
Julie Slama campaign flyer

A campaign flyer paid for by the Nebraska Republican Party links District 1 candidate Janet Palmtag, a Republican challenging Sen. Julie Slama, to Sen. Ernie Chambers.

I am a lifelong Republican, past Otoe County GOP chairman, and I’m angry about what my state Republican Party is doing.

There is a lot of excitement in Southeast Nebraska about the legislative race between Janet Palmtag and Julie Slama. This was a routine run for the Legislature until the Nebraska GOP took a cheap shot at Janet Palmtag with an inaccurate mailer that many considered racist.

These dirty politics targeted a well-respected fellow Republican. Not a play I learned about in my Nebraska GOP chairman’s handbook.

Nebraska GOP Chair Dan Welch was caught on a recording saying the mailing “was not in good taste (and) it crossed the line,” but in a later interview he changed his tune. It reminds me of the guy that wants to get down and dirty and jumps into the pigpen but then wants to blame somebody else because he smells bad.

We don’t need the Nebraska GOP party to muddy up the waters or try to buy the election. Janet and Julie can stand on their own merits without the interference. I think voters in District 1 can handle things from here.

Orval Gigstad, Syracuse

