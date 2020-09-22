Letter, 9/23: Is Bolz ready for big leagues?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s come to my attention that as a state senator, Kate Bolz has missed several important votes in the Legislature.

When it came to LB814, a bill to prohibit dismemberment abortion, Bolz was absent (understandable) for the first vote and then was listed as present-no vote (unacceptable) for the remaining five roll call votes.

Bolz was also listed as absent and present-no vote for the two votes on LB1080, which required school policies to prohibit sexual conduct with students and former students.

As a mom, I’m disappointed that Bolz didn’t take a stand to protect children. As our representative, her job is to show up when it matters, not be a benchwarmer in the little leagues. How can we trust her to stand up for us in the big leagues of Congress? Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is getting my vote.

Donna Seeman, Lincoln

