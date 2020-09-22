 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 9/23: Inspire Awards a bright spot
View Comments

Letter, 9/23: Inspire Awards a bright spot

{{featured_button_text}}
Inspire Awards, 9.16

LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/16/2020 - People attend the Inspire Awards at Embassy Suites, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

 JUSTIN WAN Journal Star

To the Lincoln Journal Star Women’s Inspire Awards committee, a huge heartfelt thank you for bringing a desperately needed moment of happiness, positivity and celebration of women to the Capital City. What a relief to see hard-working, kind and virtuous women have a moment in the spotlight and briefly receive the recognition they deserve for making this world a better place.

Each of the contestants, finalists and winners is a hero. This community would never be where it is today without their dedication and self-sacrifice.

Pat Lopez deserves to be the 2020 Inspire Woman of the Year for her expert handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, a thankless job no sane person would ask for, and tirelessly guiding our city to safety. Party at Madsen’s! Wear your masks!

Patty Bohart, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News