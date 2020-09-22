Letter, 9/23: Inspire Awards a bright spot

To the Lincoln Journal Star Women’s Inspire Awards committee, a huge heartfelt thank you for bringing a desperately needed moment of happiness, positivity and celebration of women to the Capital City. What a relief to see hard-working, kind and virtuous women have a moment in the spotlight and briefly receive the recognition they deserve for making this world a better place.
Each of the contestants, finalists and winners is a hero. This community would never be where it is today without their dedication and self-sacrifice.
Pat Lopez deserves to be the 2020 Inspire Woman of the Year for her expert handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, a thankless job no sane person would ask for, and tirelessly guiding our city to safety. Party at Madsen’s! Wear your masks!
Patty Bohart, Lincoln
