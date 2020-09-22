Letter, 9/23: A winning effort for everyone

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska football is what brings everyone under the same flag, so I know how important a season is to many. God knows we all need a bit of relief from life.

I wish that every single person would fight for those elderly or those with underlying conditions with the same passion they have for Husker football.

I wish people were as excited about doing what is right, what could help us win the fight against a world wide pandemic, as they get about beating the Hawkeyes.

Wearing a mask and social distancing is our defense. Will it win the game? We don’t know, but we could at least stop COVID-19 from moving the ball down the field. We have been stuck deep in our own half of the field for almost seven months. I’m tired of us always punting the ball. The biggest victory would could have would be to save others.

So please, put your masks on, get in the game and give everyone a chance at a first down. Let’s get on the same team. Go Big Red!

Samantha Madderom, Lincoln