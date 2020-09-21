 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/22: Not leading by example
Letter, 9/22: Not leading by example

Coronavirus Outbreak

When a crowd of students gathered in The Railyard a few weeks ago, drinking and without masks, they were widely castigated for their thoughtlessness in the midst of a pandemic.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department even launched an investigation. Health Director Pat Lopez said a photo from that night raised concern of possible violations of the directed health measures.

When U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue came to town last week, he met with met Gov. Pete Ricketts, U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and representatives of the agriculture community. They met indoors, sat close together and didn’t always wear masks.

From the pictures circulated by Congressman Fortenberry in his Fort Report newsletter, many more than 10 people were gathered in a single room during the meeting, in violation of the county’s directed health measure.

No word from Pat Lopez about an investigation. No community outcry about their irresponsible behavior.

Still, what kind of example are these so-called leaders setting for Lincoln and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student body?

In a letter to UNL students, faculty and staff Ronnie Green said only if we practice safety measures consistently can we expect to preserve the ability to learn on campus. “It will take all of us being diligent, each and every day,” he wrote.

The message is clear: Do as we say, not as we do.

Olive Martin, Lincoln

