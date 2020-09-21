Letter, 9/22: Bolz is voice of change for state

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I've known Kate Bolz since she became our state senator back in 2013. While I have since moved out of her district, I am thrilled to vote for her once again, as she's running to represent us in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District.

With health care being the No. 1 cause of bankruptcy in America, it's time we'll elect people who will roll up their sleeves and fix this nation's broken healthcare system. I know Kate will work with anyone and put Nebraskans first in Washington.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has been our representative for many years and has shown us that he has been unable, or unwilling, to find solutions for many of our problems. Instead, he votes along party lines with his big money donors.

I think it's time for a change in Washington and hope you will join me in supporting Kate Bolz as our next District 1 representative.

Diane Rocke, Lincoln

