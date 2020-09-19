Letter, 9/20: Thomas wrong on debt strategy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cal Thomas devoted his Sept. 9 column ("Running up dangerous debt") to the evil of letting the national debt grow to the point it is reaching this year and to what we should do about it. He pointed out the daunting fact that for the first time since right after World War II the debt is as big as the GNP.

But then he ruled out increasing taxes, suggesting that increasing taxes will only decrease government income. His evidence? John Kennedy lowered taxes in the early 1960s, and the result was an economic stimulus that increased federal income.

He neglected to mention that the top rate for married couples filing jointly before the Kennedy cuts was 91%, and Kennedy presided over a cut to 77%. A half-century later, the top rate is only 39.6%

Faced with the expenses attending the calamity of the coronavirus pandemic, Thomas says we should lower the national debt not by taxing the wealthy but by cutting expenditures.

But why would one expect that changes in the top marginal rate will have the same effect now as when the rate was 91%? Also, why assume as he seems to that all cuts are good for the nation? That is ludicrous!