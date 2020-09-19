Letter, 9/20: Praise to board for cutting taxes

Dan Moser, Lincoln

Sasse idea takes power from people

Sen. Ben Sasse has called for repeal of the 17th Amendment. This is the amendment to the United States Constitution that allows us to vote for our U.S. senators directly instead of them being appointed by state legislatures.

Imagine what this means. Only political cronies well known by the members of the state legislature would ever be appointed. This would be a return to the backroom deals, political wrangling and corruption that the 17th Amendment did away with when it came to selecting our senators, the most powerful elected officials each state sends to Washington.

The U.S. Senate would no longer be directly answerable to the people of the states they are supposed to represent. Instead, they would be answerable to the powerful lobbies that have access to those backroom deal makers. That is not you or me.

I have to wonder if Senator Sasse has proposed this terribly regressive idea right now because he feels he has no possibility of being defeated in his re-election bid and therefore will not suffer any consequences.