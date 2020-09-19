Letter, 9/20: Praise to board for cutting taxes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Independent Business Association wants to congratulate the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Board of Directors for lowering taxes due to valuation increases.

The LPSNRD Board of Directors voted to finalize their budget, which lowers their property tax rate to account for a 3% increase in property valuations across a six-county area.

In coordination with our members and elected officials, over the past three months, LIBA has undertaken an in-depth study into the budgets of local governmental agencies and found while valuations continue to rise, levy rates are staying constant, raising the amount taxpayers are paying to the local entities.

LIBA celebrates government transparency, especially at the local and state level. Local governing institutions and their budgets should be 100% transparent to the people they tax. We have testified before the Lincoln City Council and the Lancaster County commissioners about rising concerns of public safety and budget transparency.

Countless times, local governing bodies have promised their constituents that they will lower taxes, address infrastructure issues or that they are not raising property taxes, when property valuations are definitely increasing every year and tax bills increase even though the levy does not increase.