 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 9/20: Like NU football, Ricketts lost way
View Comments

Letter, 9/20: Like NU football, Ricketts lost way

{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020 Trump Nebraska

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts addresses Republican supporters during the opening of the Nebraska Trump Victory Office in Omaha last week.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

Nebraskans are uniquely proud of their agricultural prowess, their “'Skers," and, yes, their Nebraska Legislature, making us the nation’s only state with a non-partisan unicameral body.

But, not unlike the downward spiral of our beloved “'Skers,” steeped in selfishness and egoism by athletic directors who sought to remake the football program under their own ideals, our unicameral, nonpartisan legislature is, too, now under assault by Gov. Pete Ricketts' selfishness and egoism influenced abuse of power.

To paraphrase Sen. Steve Lathrop, he had previously served with people who respected the institution of the unicameral Legislature.

Lathrop continued: "But that’s not what we’re doing anymore. Nobody’s exercising judgement in this place anymore. We don’t care. We’re waiting for someone to give an order, for God’s sake, and they’re partisan" ("Kearney man forms Nonpartisan Nebraska group," Sept. 17).

Ricketts' selfishness and egotism is displayed by the legislative races he has attempted to buy, making legislative appointees of his own ilk, directing Republicans to vote, refusal to apply for SNAP benefits and the delay in implementing Nebraska’s Medicaid expansion.

Governor Pete Ricketts, for your information, Sen. George W. Norris envisioned a working and efficient nonpartisan unicameral that served all Nebraskans equally, not just one’s self!

Alvin Guenther, Dunbar

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News