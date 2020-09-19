Letter, 9/20: Like NU football, Ricketts lost way

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraskans are uniquely proud of their agricultural prowess, their “'Skers," and, yes, their Nebraska Legislature, making us the nation’s only state with a non-partisan unicameral body.

But, not unlike the downward spiral of our beloved “'Skers,” steeped in selfishness and egoism by athletic directors who sought to remake the football program under their own ideals, our unicameral, nonpartisan legislature is, too, now under assault by Gov. Pete Ricketts' selfishness and egoism influenced abuse of power.

To paraphrase Sen. Steve Lathrop, he had previously served with people who respected the institution of the unicameral Legislature.

Lathrop continued: "But that’s not what we’re doing anymore. Nobody’s exercising judgement in this place anymore. We don’t care. We’re waiting for someone to give an order, for God’s sake, and they’re partisan" ("Kearney man forms Nonpartisan Nebraska group," Sept. 17).