Letter, 9/20: It's time to make sacrifices

I recently read in the Journal Star ("64-year-old sues governor, Lincoln and Omaha mayors and schools over coronavirus 'nonsense'", Aug. 21) that a fellow citizen asked a judge for an emergency injunction to stop "all nonsense being perpetrated by … governments and organizations in the state of Nebraska," related to the pandemic.
Richard M. Hill believes wearing a mask prevents him from his pursuit of life, liberty and happiness.
He is pretty upset about having to wear a mask.
Because of the coronavirus, Americans have been asked to wash our hands and maintain a distance of six feet from others. During World War II, Americans were asked to make do with less of everything from gasoline to sugar to toothpaste. It was a very tough time where everyone sacrificed, and complainers were thought little of.
Most of us have stories about how our families made sacrifices to survive the Great Depression, World War II and other tragedies. All generations face their challenge where they have to rise to the inconvenient struggle and work together for the good of all.
Well, this pandemic is our challenge. It requires a little bit of looking out for the other guy. It’s small gesture of care for others to simply wear a mask. It’s such a little thing to do. It shows respect for the health of others, especially front-line workers. A simple act of kindness that surely pales in comparison to the sacrifices of say the Dust Bowl era.
I say to Citizen Hill and his ilk, put on your mask and shut up about your non-existent rights.
Jim Elsener, Lincoln
