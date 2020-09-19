Letter, 9/20: It's time to make sacrifices

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I recently read in the Journal Star ("64-year-old sues governor, Lincoln and Omaha mayors and schools over coronavirus 'nonsense'", Aug. 21) that a fellow citizen asked a judge for an emergency injunction to stop "all nonsense being perpetrated by … governments and organizations in the state of Nebraska," related to the pandemic.

Richard M. Hill believes wearing a mask prevents him from his pursuit of life, liberty and happiness.

He is pretty upset about having to wear a mask.

Because of the coronavirus, Americans have been asked to wash our hands and maintain a distance of six feet from others. During World War II, Americans were asked to make do with less of everything from gasoline to sugar to toothpaste. It was a very tough time where everyone sacrificed, and complainers were thought little of.

Most of us have stories about how our families made sacrifices to survive the Great Depression, World War II and other tragedies. All generations face their challenge where they have to rise to the inconvenient struggle and work together for the good of all.