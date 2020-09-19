Letter, 9/20: Is it freedom or selfishness?

Is it freedom or selfishness?
According to Bob Bennie’s letter (“Madsen stands for freedom,” Sept. 13), Ben Madsen is a patriot. It seems the definition of patriotism in Bennie’s mind is that one’s personal desires are more important than their fellow citizens’ health, and the selfish disregard for other peoples well being is the American way.
I hear endless whining from those who think being asked to wear a mask in public for a limited amount of time is such an awful burden when it is a reasonable price to pay for getting past this pandemic and returning to a more normal life. They mostly seem to be saying, “You can’t make me,” like a child might when told to do chores they dislike doing.
The anti-maskers’ justification is that it is only their personal health that is being put at risk, but that is clearly not true. Those who patronize Madsen’s and other establishments with similar ideology can infect their family and friends, who in turn may unknowingly pass it on to other innocent people.
I’ll wager that if I walked into Madsen’s business without a shirt and shoes, carrying a six-pack and smoking a cigarette, Mr. Madsen would escort me out the door without hesitation. He and those like him apparently consider themselves more important than the rest of us humans who do not get to choose which laws and/or mandates we will abide by.
We have President Trump to thank for promoting this self-centered behavior to his blindly loyal and deluded followers.
Steve Kellogg, Lincoln
Time for a new voice in Washington
I’ve just heard Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s TV ad saying, “We don’t need more angry voices.” Apparently, he thinks the only person allowed an angry voice is President Trump
Incumbent Fortenberry has never spoken out about the divisiveness of the president. He just follows along like a little puppy.
We need a new voice with Nebraska values — Kate Bolz.
Keith Bartels, Lincoln
Bolz will search for answers
I have been a good friend and supporter of Doug Bereuter since 1966. When Doug retired from the Congress, I worried about who could capably replace him.
I am now convinced that Kate Bolz will bring to the House the same courage, ability and innovation that Doug possessed. I will vote for her and extend financial support.
During her last legislative campaign, Kate knocked at our door. I questioned some of her positions. Two weeks later, she called and invited me to her office. When I went, not only did she answer my concerns, but also she outlined ways the situation could be improved upon. I was very impressed with the scope of her research and her willingness to clarify my misconceptions.
I have followed her legislative career with interest. She is smart, tough, well-liked by her colleagues and understands pressure politics. She would take to Washington substantial knowledge and experience with farm issues, health issues and a freedom from lockstep obedience to the bluster emanating from the White House.
I believe these truly are times that try men’s souls. Why not turn to someone who will diligently search for answers? Elect Kate Bolz.
James W. Hewitt, Lincoln
A sad day for democracy
I find the decision made by the Nebraska Supreme Court recently disturbing. Supporting or opposing the medical cannabis initiative is not the issue at hand. The Supreme Court has now made it impossible for the voice of the people to be heard.
With a nonpartisan Legislature in place since 1937, the people effectively become the “second house” with their ability to exercise their wishes through initiatives that can be placed on the ballot. The decision has the general population second-guessing language that goes into such initiatives.
Around 200,000 people of Nebraska have now been silenced by the power of a minimum of four judges of the Supreme Court. It doesn’t matter if every single registered voter were to unanimously agree on a topic; they can be muted. This is not the system George Norris intended.
The courts should not be manipulated by one person. It is a sad day for Nebraska’s most vulnerable, but more importantly, a sad day for democracy.
Michelle Boyce, Bellevue
